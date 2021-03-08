 Skip to main content
Sun earns league honors; Nebraska stays No. 4 in poll ahead of big weekend series
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska vs. Minnesota 2.22

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (left) and Lexi Sun block a shot by Minnesota's Stephanie Samedy during Nebraska's three-set win against the Gophers on Feb. 21.

 Kenneth Ferriera

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun was named the Big Ten player of the week Monday.

It was the first Big Ten player of the week award for the third-year Husker from Encinitas, California.

In helping Nebraska sweep Illinois twice last week, Sun averaged 5.17 kills per set while hitting .315. She also totaled nine digs and five blocks with one ace serve.

In last Friday’s win she tied her season high with 17 kills on .342 hitting to go with six digs, three blocks and one ace.

Also on Monday, Nebraska (9-1) stayed No. 4 in the new coaches’ poll.

The top six spots in the poll remained the same: Wisconsin (10-0), Texas (17-0), Kentucky (14-0), Nebraska, Minnesota (9-1) and Baylor (15-4).

Nebraska hosts No. 11 Ohio State (12-0) on Friday and Saturday. The Buckeyes are the surprise team of the Big Ten — they own two wins against Penn State, and moved up eight spots in the poll this week.

Creighton (6-2) remained 23rd in the poll.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

