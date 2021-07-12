Sun earns academic all-american honors

Lexi Sun added to the Nebraska volleyball program’s impressive academic tradition on Monday, as she was named a second-team All-American.

Sun was named an Academic All-American for the first time in her career. She is the 24th Husker volleyball player to earn Academic All-America recognition. Her selection increased Nebraska’s total to 39 Academic All-America awards, the most of any volleyball program in NCAA history. As an institution, the University of Nebraska has produced an NCAA-record 342 Academic All-Americans across all sports.

A native of Encinitas, California, Sun carries a 3.51 GPA, and she earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies last December. She was an All-American on the court and in the classroom, earning second-team AVCA All-America honors. Sun has announced that she will return and play for the Huskers this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.