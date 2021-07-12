 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun earns academic all-american honors
0 Comments
topical

Sun earns academic all-american honors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun attempts a kill in front of campers during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett gather to discuss the latest in Nebraska's search for an athletic director and the two weeks since Bill Moos departed NU. Before that, though, the guys talk through a newsy stretch for Fred Hoiberg's program that includes Dalano Banton staying in the NBA Draft and a fresh commitment from Arizona State transfer guard Alonzo Verge and also the MLB Draft prospects for Nebraska shortstop/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach and others, including a couple of key 2021 recruits. 

Lexi Sun added to the Nebraska volleyball program’s impressive academic tradition on Monday, as she was named a second-team All-American.

Sun was named an Academic All-American for the first time in her career. She is the 24th Husker volleyball player to earn Academic All-America recognition. Her selection increased Nebraska’s total to 39 Academic All-America awards, the most of any volleyball program in NCAA history. As an institution, the University of Nebraska has produced an NCAA-record 342 Academic All-Americans across all sports.

A native of Encinitas, California, Sun carries a 3.51 GPA, and she earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies last December. She was an All-American on the court and in the classroom, earning second-team AVCA All-America honors. Sun has announced that she will return and play for the Huskers this season.

Cook recruiting hard as Nebraska volleyball hosts several top-10 recruits at Dream Team camp
Chatting with Lexi Sun: Why she's returning to Nebraska for 'super' senior season, pro possibilities and forecasting 2021
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Euro 2020 takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News