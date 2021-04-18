Stivrins won't play in Sunday's NCAA match against Baylor

The Nebraska volleyball team will play its NCAA Tournament match on Sunday without its All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins due an unspecified injury, according to the Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska plays Baylor at 1:30 p.m. in a match televised on ESPNU.

Stivrins is in attendance at the match, but is not in uniform. Radio analyst Lauren (Cook) West said Stivrins may be able to play if Nebraska advances to Monday's Elite Eight round.

Stivrins didn’t play in the third set of its second round win against Texas State, and Nebraska player Madi Kubik said the rest of the team was prepared for the fact that Stivrins isn’t 100% healthy for the tournament.

That means Callie Schwarzenbach will start at middle blocker with Kayla Caffey. Schwarzenbach started as a freshman and sophomore.

