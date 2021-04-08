It’s unanimous: Two Huskers in group of seven best volleyball players in the Big Ten

The trio of Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun and Nicklin Hames have been rewarded for having three of the best seasons by Big Ten volleyball players this season.

Those three Huskers each earned first-team all-Big Ten honors. The teams were chosen in a vote of the 14-league coaches and announced on Thursday, about five days before the NCAA Tournament begins.

Stivrins, Sun and Hames each were repeat selections for the first team. The first team included 22 players this season, which is four more than last season.

But just seven of the 22 were unanimous picks, including Stivrins and Sun. The others were Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy and Regan Pittman; Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke; and Ohio State’s Emily Londot.

For the past three seasons Stivrins has been a no-doubter for the league awards, earning a unanimous selection to the team in three straight years. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten only Kadie Rolfzen and Stivrins have been first-teamers three times.

Stivrins’ .471 hitting percentage ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and fourth nationally. She’s on pace for one of best hitting percentage in program history.