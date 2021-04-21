Stivrins joins select group in Nebraska history with third All-America award; Hames and Sun also honored

Lauren Stivrins has joined some elite company in the storied history of the Nebraska volleyball program by earning All-America honors for a third time.
Stivrins made the All-America first team for the 2020-21 season when the awards were announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday morning.
Other Huskers earning All-America honors were setter Nicklin Hames (second team) and outside hitter Lexi Sun (third team). Hames earned All-America honors for the first time.
Nebraska’s three AVCA All-America selections improved its total to 95 all-time, which leads the nation. Nebraska has had at least two All-Americans six years in a row.
Stivrins is just the 13th player in program history to be named an All-American at least three times. She also earned first-team honors as a sophomore, and was second team as a junior.
This season Stivrins' .471 season hitting percentage was the best in the Big Ten and ranked No. 4 in the nation. During the third match of the season against Maryland, she absolutely dominated with 18 kills on 20 attempts.
Stivrins’ season hitting percentage as a senior (.471) and sophomore (.421) rank Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in program history. She’s one of just two players on the current roster who played on Nebraska’s last national championship team, in 2017.
Hames will be the 47th player on Nebraska's All-American wall at the top of the arena at the Devaney Sports Center. She also earned first-team all-Big Ten honors after leading the league in assists per set (10.93). Hames set the Huskers to a .270 hitting percentage, the second-best mark in the Big Ten.
Sun also earned third-team All-America honors last season.
This season her 3.64 kills per set was a career best, despite not playing nonconference matches that can sometimes inflate stats. And she’s one of the best all-around players in the Big Ten. When combining kills, blocks and ace serves, Sun ranked fourth in the league in points per set (4.53).
Stivrins and Sun are each able to return for another senior season due to the NCAA’s freeze on eligibility for this season. Neither has said publicly what they’ll do.
Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik made the honorable mention All-America list.
Creighton outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman, a graduate of Malcolm, also earned honorable mention honors.
AVCA first-team All-America
Outside hitter: Grace Cleveland, Purdue; Dani Drews, Utah; Logan Eggleston, Texas; Yossiana Pressley, Baylor; Avery Skinner, Kentucky; Alli Stumler, Kentucky.
Right-side hitter: Samantha Drechsel, Washington; Stephanie Samedy, Minnesota.
Middle blocker: Brionne Butler, Texas; Dana Rettke, Wisconsin; Lauren Stivrins, Nebraska.
Setter: Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin; Madison Lilley, Kentucky; Ella May Powell, Washington.
Second team
Outside hitter: T’ara Ceasar, Florida; Kylie Deberg, Missouri; Claire Hoffman, Washington; Kenzie Koerber, Utah; Kayla Lund, Pittsburgh; Mac May, UCLA; Brooke Nuneville, Oregon.
Right-side hitter: Emily Londot, Ohio State; Chinaza Ndee, Pittsburgh.
Middle blocker: Lauren Matthews, Western Kentucky; Anna Stevenson, Louisville; Azhani Tealer, Kentucky.
Setter: Nicklin Hames, Nebraska.
Libero: Lauren Barnes, Wisconsin.
Third team
Outside hitter: Mariana Brambilla, Georgia Tech; Nicole Lennon, Rice; Caitlyn Newton, Purdue; Jamie Peterson, Dayton; Lexi Sun, Nebraska; Roxie Wiblin, San Diego.
Right-side hitter: Devyn Robinson, Wisconsin.
Middle blocker: Kennedy Eschenberg, BYU; Lauren Forte, Florida; Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State; Taryn Knuth, Florida State.
Setter: Tori Dilfer, Louisville; Jhenna Gabriel, Texas.
Libero: Gabby Curry, Kentucky.
