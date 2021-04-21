Stivrins joins select group in Nebraska history with third All-America award; Hames and Sun also honored

Lauren Stivrins has joined some elite company in the storied history of the Nebraska volleyball program by earning All-America honors for a third time.

Stivrins made the All-America first team for the 2020-21 season when the awards were announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday morning.

Other Huskers earning All-America honors were setter Nicklin Hames (second team) and outside hitter Lexi Sun (third team). Hames earned All-America honors for the first time.

Nebraska’s three AVCA All-America selections improved its total to 95 all-time, which leads the nation. Nebraska has had at least two All-Americans six years in a row.

Stivrins is just the 13th player in program history to be named an All-American at least three times. She also earned first-team honors as a sophomore, and was second team as a junior.

This season Stivrins' .471 season hitting percentage was the best in the Big Ten and ranked No. 4 in the nation. During the third match of the season against Maryland, she absolutely dominated with 18 kills on 20 attempts.