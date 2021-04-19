Stivrins in uniform for NCAA Elite Eight match

OMAHA — Nebraska volleyball player Lauren Stivrins is in uniform for the Huskers’ NCAA Elite Eight match against Texas on Monday afternoon.

Stivrins isn’t 100% due to an undisclosed injury. Stivrins was not in uniform during Nebraska’s Sweet 16 match against Baylor on Sunday, which the Huskers still won 3-0.

Stivrins is going through warmups, and then a decision will be made if she’s able to play, according to the Husker Sports Network.

The Nebraska-Texas match will begin at about 2:30 p.m. and be on ESPN2.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.