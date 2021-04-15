Stivrins, Caffey lead Huskers in second round of NCAA Tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We knocked a little rust off, and we’re going to have to get better by Sunday (against Baylor in the Sweet 16),” said Cook to the Husker Sports Network.

Texas State played Baylor a few times this season, so Cook has watched Baylor.

“They’ve got (2019 national player of the year) Yossiana Pressley. That’s all you need to know,” Cook said.

The tournament is being played four months later than normal due to the pandemic, and using a format where all 47 matches are being played under one roof at CHI Health Center Omaha.

It was Nebraska’s first match of the tourney after getting a one-round bye, with the Huskers returning to the court after going 19 days between matches due to two canceled matches on the final week of the regular season.

The first set was tied at 10 before the Huskers got rolling, with Nebraska winning 15 of the final 23 rallies.

Kubik served a 4-0 run that gave Nebraska a 15-11 lead.

Texas State cut into a big deficit late in the second before Stivrins put a stop to that with a couple more kills. Stivrins was great in the first set, with five kills on six attempts while using all her shots — on a quick set, a tip over the blockers, and the slide attack.