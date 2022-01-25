Steven M. Sipple: With Athletic Department 'on edge' in July, Alberts' hire critical, Cook says

"I'm an older coach, I've been here, I've had success, and that model's worked with Coach (Tom) Osborne," said Cook, alluding to Nebraska's athletic director from 2007 to 2013.

Cook then told us something that might speak to why Moos is gone from our midst.

He also told us something that might speak to why Trev Alberts ultimately was hired for the position.

"There was this craving by the Athletic Department and the coaches: Can we get somebody in here who understands coaches and who will work with coaches and help coaches and help this athletic department be better?" Cook said.

"So, yeah, I did have an interview, and it was a great process to go through. But I can tell you this: When I was leaving the interview, I turned to Ronnie Green and said, 'I hope we're interviewing Trev. He's really the guy we need to get.'"

Now, I'm not sure Alberts needed an endorsement at that point in the process. But if Trev did need an endorsement, he received about as good of one as you could imagine.