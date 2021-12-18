Steven M. Sipple: Cook's crew comes up just short, but young guns will be back in hunt soon

Well, that was some pretty decent television.
About as good as it gets if you're a Wisconsin women's volleyball fan.
Nebraska, though, can hold its head high.
"Nebraska played unbelievable defense down the stretch. That was very impressive," said Wisconsin all-world senior middle blocker Dana Rettke, who led the Badgers to their first NCAA volleyball championship with a five-set grinder before an NCAA championship record 18,755 spectators at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
This was incredible theater for a sport growing in popularity.
This was Wisconsin (31-3) jumping to a 7-0 lead in the fifth set before having to stave off a Nebraska team that never even considered backing down.
Nebraska pulled to 14-12 in the fifth thanks to a successful challenge by John Cook.
The guy is even a wizard with green cards.
But Rettke, the 6-foot-8 national player of the year, pounded her final kill to the floor, and the Badgers stormed the court.
They deserve this crown. Man, do they ever.
Nebraska made Wisconsin work deep into the night for the triumph, the Badgers' eighth straight against the Huskers.
Nebraska's strong mental fortitude gives it an advantage against most teams. Not Wisconsin. One of the tallest teams you'll ever see -- Anna Smrek is 6-9, and hard-hitting Grace Loberg 6-3 -- UW also is incredibly tough-minded. The Badgers could've wilted a few times in this match. They never backed down. Neither team did.
This was one for the ages.
This was Cook's program showing itself to the nation at a high level. Oh, he'll replay the errors over in his head, especially those dreadful serves into the net. So will his players. But they put themselves in position to prevail even after a nightmarish start to the final set.
"This is probably the most proud I've been of a team," Cook said right after the match.
Cook had his team playing at its highest level late in the season. That's what great coaches do. He's built a program that knows exactly how it wants to win. Long about eight years ago, he found the formula: Create discomfort for opponents with tough serving and play better defense than basically every team in the country.
Block and dig like there's no tomorrow.
And never quit.
Nebraska players were flying to Wisconsin's kill attempts deep in that fifth set. Yeah, Wisconsin earned this title, all right.
And make no mistake, Nebraska will be back in title contention soon. Probably next year. The Huskers will lose ample firepower but will return starting freshmen Lexi Rodriguez, Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause. Freshman Whitney Lauenstein played well at times this season.
Meanwhile, sophomore Keonilei Akana's driving serves will continue to rattle teams in 2022, and the Huskers have Kennedi Orr waiting at setter. The Minnesota native was ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in her class by PrepVolleyball.com.
Cook, at age 65, has his program in a wonderful spot. The fact he considered Nebraska's athletic director's job this past summer indicates a willingness to work long hours for at least a few more years. This was his 22nd at NU. I'd like to see him match Tom Osborne's 25 years in charge of NU's football program.
No question, though, Cook will have to replace some serious talent, including possibly senior setter Nicklin Hames, a defensive wizard at her position.
Middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Lauren Stivrins were consistently powerful forces, and Lexi Sun was one of the most popular players in program history who started only 11 matches this season as the young guns moved their games to a higher level.
Removing Sun from the lineup couldn't have been an entirely comfortable situation for Cook and his staff. But he's a Hall of Famer with four national championship rings and an incredible amount of credibility. His players trust his decisions. Same goes for the program's adoring fans.
This national runner-up finish will do nothing to diminish any of that.
In fact, it'll only enhance it.
No doubt, that was some pretty decent television.