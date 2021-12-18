Steven M. Sipple: Cook's crew comes up just short, but young guns will be back in hunt soon

Nebraska's strong mental fortitude gives it an advantage against most teams. Not Wisconsin. One of the tallest teams you'll ever see -- Anna Smrek is 6-9, and hard-hitting Grace Loberg 6-3 -- UW also is incredibly tough-minded. The Badgers could've wilted a few times in this match. They never backed down. Neither team did.

This was one for the ages.

This was Cook's program showing itself to the nation at a high level. Oh, he'll replay the errors over in his head, especially those dreadful serves into the net. So will his players. But they put themselves in position to prevail even after a nightmarish start to the final set.

"This is probably the most proud I've been of a team," Cook said right after the match.

Cook had his team playing at its highest level late in the season. That's what great coaches do. He's built a program that knows exactly how it wants to win. Long about eight years ago, he found the formula: Create discomfort for opponents with tough serving and play better defense than basically every team in the country.

Block and dig like there's no tomorrow.

And never quit.