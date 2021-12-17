Steven M. Sipple: Cook and crew turn Husker sports conversation in more pleasant direction

A fighting frame of mind.

"We started off a little shaky today," Cook told his players, referring to the first-set loss. "We forgot how to pass."

His players chuckled.

"Anyway, the resiliency and grit we've been building all year, you guys hung in there," Cook continued. "Like (assistant coach) Tyler (Hildebrand) says, it's a war of attrition. They came out and played an amazing first game. We hung in there. War of attrition. And look at what happened. How many blocks did we have in that last game?"

Answer: Enough to advance.

"Like I told you guys, sometimes it's a little ugly out there when you get to this point, but you just stay with it and go on to the next play," Cook said. "You guys did a masterful job of that. Your focus and going on to the next play and believing we're going to win the next play, it's contagious. You can feel it. The crowd senses it. You guys are doing an awesome job with that. Great work on that, and now we get another shot at our buddies."

Yes, Cook called Wisconsin "our buddies." Perfect.

And with that, Nebraska players howled with delight, nary a trace of trepidation.