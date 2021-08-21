Starting lineup not settled yet, but Cook ready to unleash '21 Huskers following Red-White Scrimmage

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says he doesn’t know what the starting lineup will be when the team starts its season Friday, and this season that’s probably not just coach speak.

But what is known after watching a closely contested Red-White Scrimmage is that from now on all of the good things we saw — the big kills from Ally Batenhorst and Whitney Lauenstein; the all-around play of Lexi Sun; the blocking of Kalynn Meyer; the digs from Lexi Rodriguez, Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana — it’s all going to be on the same side of net instead of split up for Cook.

“Next week it’s about unleashing on other teams,” Cook said.

The players and coaches have talked about how much competition there is in practice.

On Saturday, a crowd of 7,940 got to see that with several close sets in a scrimmage. It came during a match when the best players weren’t all on the same team, because it’s not certain who the best players are yet.

Each team won two sets, with the scores being 25-22, 26-24, 25-13, 25-17.

Several players at the hitter and middle blocker positions switched sides between sets, with each playing a few sets with the Red team.