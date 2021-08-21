Starting lineup not settled yet, but Cook ready to unleash '21 Huskers following Red-White Scrimmage

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says he doesn’t know what the starting lineup will be when the team starts its season Friday, and this season that’s probably not just coach speak.
But what is known after watching a closely contested Red-White Scrimmage is that from now on all of the good things we saw — the big kills from Ally Batenhorst and Whitney Lauenstein; the all-around play of Lexi Sun; the blocking of Kalynn Meyer; the digs from Lexi Rodriguez, Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana — it’s all going to be on the same side of net instead of split up for Cook.
“Next week it’s about unleashing on other teams,” Cook said.
The players and coaches have talked about how much competition there is in practice.
On Saturday, a crowd of 7,940 got to see that with several close sets in a scrimmage. It came during a match when the best players weren’t all on the same team, because it’s not certain who the best players are yet.
Each team won two sets, with the scores being 25-22, 26-24, 25-13, 25-17.
Several players at the hitter and middle blocker positions switched sides between sets, with each playing a few sets with the Red team.
To start the match the Red players were returning starting setter Nicklin Hames were outside hitters Sun and Madi Kubik, right-side hitter Lindsay Krause, middle blockers Callie Schwarzenbach and Meyer, and Rodriguez at libero.
But the White team won the first set. It had fewer returning starters, but also the four-time national champion coach (Cook) and part of the No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Batenhorst had eight kills while winning the first set.
There were several player switches as the match went on, with Batenhorst and Caffey each also getting to play with the Red team.
Sun and Lauenstein had 16 kills combined while playing for both sides. Kubik had 14 kills, and Batenhorst, Krause and Schwarzenbach 12 apiece.
“I think what’s impressive is their level of play was good on both sides no matter who I put where, and we were moving people around,” Cook said. “We’re still trying to figure out a lineup. I’m just as perplexed as I was before this match. Lindsay Krause has been dominating practice. Whitney has been really up and down, and Whitney played great tonight.”
In the fourth set Hames went down with an apparent ankle injury. She was immediately taken to the athletic training room and didn’t return. Cook didn’t know if Hames had a broken bone.
“She’s a tough kid and she was crying, so I’m a little concerned,” he said.
Freshman Kennedi Orr set the Red team for the rest of the match.
Cook was pleased with the play, especially in those out-of-system plays that can determine a match.
“We took some really big swings tonight,” Cook said. “I’m talking major swings. We were not doing that last year.”
Looking to have some interaction with the fans despite not being able to have a normal autograph session, the players went into the seating areas for the player introductions (the players wore masks). The players then gave an autograph volleyball to one fan in each section.
Cook took a moment to take in the scene of fans being back at the matches before he took the court.
“You just see the sea of people,” Cook said. “We’re here every day in any empty Devaney, and to see it full and alive it was pretty cool.”
New athletic director Trev Alberts sat at the scorer’s table near the bench during the match. Alberts and Cook spoke for several minutes prior to the match.
Alberts gave a brief speech to crowd before the match, thanking the fans, players and coaches.
“Let’s go chase another national championship,” Alberts said.
That begins Friday when Nebraska opens the season against Tulsa at 11 a.m.
Photos: Husker volleyball team showcased in Red-White Scrimmage
