Start practice in August? Play only a conference schedule? John Cook is making contingency plans for altered Nebraska volleyball season

“We just tell them (the players) as soon as we know something, we’ll let you know,” Cook said. “Otherwise you just focus on today. That’s about all you can do. There is so much stuff going around about when all of this is going to go. You just don’t know.

“Summer school is already going online, so we don’t know if we’re going to be allowed on campus. We don’t know if there is going to be (in person) school in the fall. We don’t know if we’re playing in the fall, we don’t know if it’s going to be a late start, we don’t know if it’s going to be moved to the spring. You don’t know. And then our situation is different than Rutgers or UCLA or wherever. Everybody has their own situation right now. So I don’t think anybody really knows.”

The best-case scenario, Cook said, is that sometime this summer the players can be back training. But there are already models being discussed if the season can’t begin as scheduled in late August.

“Plan B maybe nobody is back until August, and we start practice then,” Cook said. “And then maybe we think we need six weeks to get ready for a season, so that might knock out the nonconference. The next plan, what if we’re allowed back Sept. 1, then maybe we only play the conference season.”