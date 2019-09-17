The Stanford volleyball team did a community service activity at Hartley Elementary School in central Lincoln on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s match against Nebraska.
In a video posted on social media by the Stanford volleyball program, the players are shown teaching volleyball skills to students. The players also talked to the students during snack time and signed autographs.
"Just getting to teach volleyball to kids who might not be exposed to it or have the opportunities we do makes you grateful for what you have." - @meghanmccluree #NextStartsNow #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/IWZqk7Syht— Stanford Women's Volleyball (@StanfordWVB) September 18, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
The Stanford volleyball program was criticized after the national championship match last season against Nebraska as result of an insensitive drawing that was in the Stanford locker room.
When Stanford coach Kevin Hambly apologized to the Nebraska volleyball program last year he indicated that the team would be performing community service when it came to Lincoln this season.
What the community service would be wasn’t publicized prior to the event.
“We’re going to do it, and we’re excited to do it,” Hambly said to the Journal Star last week. “It’s something we want to do in communities because we’re doing it in three other communities while we're traveling. We’re looking at doing one in Seattle. We thought it would be a nice gesture, but also it’s something that we typically do. We like the thing we’re going to do and it’s going to be really cool and we’re excited about it and there are a lot of good people in the community that need it, and that’s what this stuff should be about.”