Spring volleyball rewind: John Cook dishes on the Huskers and his new hobby (and two hot mic moments)

For Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, once a match has started a lot of the work he can do to impact the result has already happened during scouting and practice.

Cook, of course, talks to the team during timeouts, and instructs the setters about what they should try to do on offense.

But one of the ways Cook can always impact the match is by signaling what Nebraska’s servers do on each serve.

Some college coaches delegate that job to an assistant coach, but Cook likes the strategy of serving and does it himself.

Cook scans to see how the opponent is lined up in serve-receive, and then makes a hand signal telling Nebraska’s server what zone on the court to serve to.

And then he gives a quick word of advice or encouragement to the player just before she lets the serve fly.

That exchange was part of what viewers got a glimpse of last week when Cook had a TV headset on while still coaching for the entire second set of Nebraska’s spring match against Kansas in Grand Island.

Most commonly Cook told the server to “trust it.” But for some players he had a specific message.

“Aim small, miss small. Good thump,” Cook said to Madi Kubik.

“Good up-down. Good up-down. Good lift. That a girl, Bekka,” Cook said to freshman Bekka Allick during a long serving run.

“Trust it K2. Come on. First one, good pop,” he said to Kenzie Knuckles.

Cook wasn’t just wearing a mic like some coaches do on occasion during games. He had a headset so he was able to have a back-and-forth with TV broadcasters Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp.

There was a funny exchange early in the set, when Nebraska fell behind 12-4.

“OK, I got to call a timeout,” he said. “Timeout.”

Here's what Cook said on several topics.

On Kubik, the senior outside hitter: “We want her to play like a first-team All-American. She was a third-team All-American this year and we want her to play like a first-team (All-American). Lead our team, will points. She’s one of the few six-rotation players in the country playing at this level. Can she go will points, will matches, will (sets) and do it no matter what the skill is. That’s her challenge.”

On the benefit for the three freshmen — Hayden Kubik, Maisie Boesiger and Allick — who enrolled in January: “The big thing is they get a nine-month head start on the season. So they go through being homesick, they go through figuring out classes. So when we start in the fall we don’t have to wait for those guys to know what to do. So they’ll be ready to go and have a lot more confidence having been through it.”

On Lauenstein, a powerful hitter who is working on being more consistent with her hitting: “When she’s in-system, she’s pretty tough to stop. It’s just all of the other little plays she’s got to get more experience on.”

On putting backup setter Anni Evans on scholarship for this semester: “You have to have players in your program that appreciate this and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to be here. And then when you get a chance to reward them because of how the scholarship situation worked out it’s really special, and it means a lot to somebody like that. … (She’s) a Nebraska girl, and comes into practice every day and works really hard. She’s not the most talented, but she’s a total giver.”

On his new hobby of riding his horse, Bud, and roping: “I got a horse. I don’t know. We were on the road at Wisconsin when all of this started happening. Anyway, I got a horse to have a hobby. I started roping and met tons of great people in the horse world and roping world. The rodeo team at Nebraska. I’ve just really enjoyed it and really connected to the agricultural part of the state. … I actually did a branding two weeks ago.”

On what he said in the huddle after Kansas took a 12-4 lead: “(Setter Nicklin Hames) has got to move the ball around a little more because they’re just trapping us every time out of system. We got to start killing the ball. If we get a good pass and set, we got to kill it. (Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause) had four swings in that first (set) to kill balls and didn’t. It’s all about when you get pass (and) set, you got to kill the ball.”

On Kansas right-side hitter Anezka Szabo, who was a backup for the Huskers for three seasons: “She’s really improved. She’s had some great matches for them. I love Anezka. She was awesome for our program. I didn’t tell my team this, but she’s the only one in this gym that has a national championship ring (with Nebraska in 2017).”

Hot mic

Viewers were able to listen in on what Cook said to the players:

* “Whitney. Hey, You’re one-on-one and you’re just pounding it (into the block). Get there and move the ball around, all right? You’re one-on-one, you got to kill it.”

* “Madi, break fingers. Let’s go, break the finger. … Sorry, that may not be appropriate, but that’s a code word (for hitting shots off the blockers’ fingers).”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

