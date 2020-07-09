Sports shutdown gave young volleyball players opportunity to Zoom with ex-Huskers Larson, Robinson and Foecke

Think about what it would be like to be 16 years old and get to log on to your computer and listen to, and ask questions of, one of the best players in the world in the sport you play and love.
Pretty great, right?
For hundreds of young volleyball players on club and high school teams, that’s the experience they got over the past few months as United States national team volleyball players Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Mikaela Foecke spent many nights as featured guests on the Zoom video calls of different teams. All three were All-America players in college at Nebraska.
When school got moved online and practices were canceled in March due to COVID-19, club and high school coaches were looking for ways to keep their teams connected.
And pro volleyball players who usually don’t have much free time during the year because they go straight from the pro seasons in countries such as China, Russia and Turkey to playing for Team USA, had more time to meet with teams, and could do so from their homes in California.
Larson, a two-time Olympic medalist and pro team world champion who has played professionally for 12 years, met with the high school team from Papillion-La Vista South in May. Larson had a previous connection with head coach Katie Wright, who asked Larson if she would meet with the team.
“Oh, gosh, if I were in their shoes as a player, that would be a big highlight for me,” said Wright of the meeting. “And I’m sure it was for many of them. She’s just been a role model for so many of these kids. Jordan Larson is the Jordan Larson for a lot of players.”
Larson met with about one team per week for several months, including with club teams in Missouri and Texas. She usually gave a short intro, then allowed the players and coaches to ask questions.
“There has been so many good questions, like, ‘When a bad play happens in a match, how do you not mentally go down?’” Larson said. “Or, ‘How have you had your career last for so long?’ There have been a lot of intriguing questions, which has led to a lot of other good conversations.”
How does Larson answer questions about moving on after a bad play?
“I think we really try to focus on acknowledgement,” Larson said. “Like acknowledging, OK, that was not such a good play, but at the end of the day it’s only one point really in the perspective of the match, and you have a chance to replace it with a good one.
“And leaning on your teammates. I think that’s the greatest thing about team sports is that you’re not in it alone. So my teammates have my back and I can continue to move forward with their support. But I think it’s important admitting to my teammates, ‘Hey, I’m really struggling right now, and can you help me out? Or, ‘This serve is really killing me in the seam, can you take a step and take it for me so I can go and hit and have a better shot next time?’”
Larson is back training in small groups with the national team, but the whole team may not practice together this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. She also plans to play professionally in Shanghai in the fall.
Robinson did about 30 Zoom calls with teams, including with a club team in Omaha, a high school team in Texas and the college teams at Northern Iowa and Nebraska.
Robinson kept getting emails asking for her to meet with a team, and she did as many as she could. Some of Robinson’s favorite calls were when the coaches would log off after awhile and leave the players to talk with Robinson.
“As a professional, one of the things that I want to be able to do most is connect the youth of volleyball to the professional level because I know I didn’t have that when I was growing up,” Robinson said. “I didn’t really know who to look up to, and I didn’t know anything about professional volleyball or that you could do it as a job. I think it’s really important for us to be able to give back, and with our schedules we just don’t have that time ever. And I think it was a great opportunity for us to be able to connect with the younger generations of volleyball.”
Among the teams Foecke met with was the Columbus Lakeview high school team and a club team from Nebraska Premier.
Former Huskers Kenzie Maloney and Cecilia Hall also did calls with club and high school teams.
