Sports shutdown gave young volleyball players opportunity to Zoom with ex-Huskers Larson, Robinson and Foecke

“Oh, gosh, if I were in their shoes as a player, that would be a big highlight for me,” said Wright of the meeting. “And I’m sure it was for many of them. She’s just been a role model for so many of these kids. Jordan Larson is the Jordan Larson for a lot of players.”

Larson met with about one team per week for several months, including with club teams in Missouri and Texas. She usually gave a short intro, then allowed the players and coaches to ask questions.

“There has been so many good questions, like, ‘When a bad play happens in a match, how do you not mentally go down?’” Larson said. “Or, ‘How have you had your career last for so long?’ There have been a lot of intriguing questions, which has led to a lot of other good conversations.”

How does Larson answer questions about moving on after a bad play?

“I think we really try to focus on acknowledgement,” Larson said. “Like acknowledging, OK, that was not such a good play, but at the end of the day it’s only one point really in the perspective of the match, and you have a chance to replace it with a good one.