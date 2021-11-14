 Skip to main content
Sparked by Batenhorst and Sun, Huskers overcome slow start to win at Indiana
Sparked by Batenhorst and Sun, Huskers overcome slow start to win at Indiana

The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team overcame a sluggish start to beat Indiana 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 on Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Nebraska improved to 20-0 against the Hoosiers under John Cook, and 21-1 overall. More importantly for Cook's bunch, the Huskers (19-6, 13-3 Big Ten) remain tied for first place in the Big Ten standings ahead of Friday's 8 p.m. home showdown with Penn State.

The Nebraska-Indiana series has been one-sided — Indiana had only taken one set against NU since 2010 entering Sunday — but that wasn't the case Sunday at Wilkinson Hall.

The Hoosiers (9-18, 3-13) were up 18-12 in the third set and in position to take a 2-1 lead in the match. But a 5-0 run, which included three consecutive kills from senior Lexi Sun, got NU back in the match.

The Huskers gained the edge on back-to-back service aces from Sun to take a 21-20 lead.

Then the Huskers put their foot on the gas.

Lexi Rodriguez served a 7-0 run as the Huskers built a 10-2 lead in the fourth set. The lead was 18-8 on a Sun kill, and 21-9 on an Ally Batenhorst termination.

Batenhorst came off the bench to give the Huskers a spark after Madi Kubik struggled early (five kills, but five errors by the early portions of the second set).

Batenhorst finished with 11 kills on .333 hitting. Fellow freshman Lindsay Krause and Sun each added 11 kills, and Lauren Stivrins had 10.

