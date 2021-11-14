Sparked by Batenhorst and Sun, Huskers overcome slow start to win at Indiana

The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team overcame a sluggish start to beat Indiana 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 on Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Nebraska improved to 20-0 against the Hoosiers under John Cook, and 21-1 overall. More importantly for Cook's bunch, the Huskers (19-6, 13-3 Big Ten) remain tied for first place in the Big Ten standings ahead of Friday's 8 p.m. home showdown with Penn State.

The Nebraska-Indiana series has been one-sided — Indiana had only taken one set against NU since 2010 entering Sunday — but that wasn't the case Sunday at Wilkinson Hall.

The Hoosiers (9-18, 3-13) were up 18-12 in the third set and in position to take a 2-1 lead in the match. But a 5-0 run, which included three consecutive kills from senior Lexi Sun, got NU back in the match.

The Huskers gained the edge on back-to-back service aces from Sun to take a 21-20 lead.

Then the Huskers put their foot on the gas.

Lexi Rodriguez served a 7-0 run as the Huskers built a 10-2 lead in the fourth set. The lead was 18-8 on a Sun kill, and 21-9 on an Ally Batenhorst termination.