Sophomore setter Evans didn't shy away from big moment against K-State: 'Every set was on the money'

Cook said it’s a night Evans will never forget.

Nebraska probably doesn’t have a setter controversy, but it does have three setters it feels confident in playing, and that hasn’t always been the case.

Some years the Huskers have only two setters on the roster, and the coaches may not have been overly confident if No. 2 had to play during a big match.

This weekend, Nebraska plays three matches over two days in the Ameritas Players Challenge. Hames should be able to play some this week, but Orr and Evans also might play.

In a football game, if a team was on its No. 3 QB, it’d probably keep the offense pretty simple. That’s not what happened with Evans. She aired it out.

“Every set was on the money,” Cook said. “She took a couple of risky sets, which typically when a setter comes in, they’re just going to set the easy ball. She set two what I call high-level sets that we got nice kills on. She just executed.”

After the match Cook said Nebraska’s hitting percentage with Evans had to be “astronomical,” and he was right. Her hitters had 11 kills on 17 attempts with no errors for a .647 hitting percentage (Nebraska’s team hitting percentage is .238).