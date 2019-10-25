The Nebraska volleyball team saw one streak end but extended a few more Friday night in a 3-1 win over Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Huskers dropped the opening set, their first set loss to the Hoosiers since November 2012, a streak that included 11 consecutive sweeps. But that just seemed to fire up the Huskers, and they dominated from there, reeling off their fifth match win in a row since getting swept at home by Wisconsin on Oct. 5. The win also marks the 17th straight for NU against Indiana.
"I thought Indiana came out and played really well and they always do that to us when we come here," NU coach John Cook said in his postgame radio show. "They took it to us, and we really didn't have any answers."
The 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 win in the Huskers' first appearance at Indiana's new Wilkinson Hall improved their all-time record against the Hoosiers to 17-1.
The first-set win couldn't stop the downward trend for Indiana (12-10, 1-8) which has lost five matches in a row and eight of nine.
The Huskers (16-2, 8-1 Big Ten) sputtered early, trailing 9-7 in the first set before Lexi Sun's kill ended the Hoosiers' three-point run. The Huskers went up 10-9 after a Hoosier error and a block by Callie Schwarzenbach and Sun, and Madi Kubik got a kill to give NU its last lead of the set at 12-11.
The Huskers trailed 23-18 before making it close late in the set. Breana Edwards had seven kills for the Hoosiers in the opening set.
Kubik had five kills, and Jazz Sweet and Lauren Stivrins four each as the Huskers cruised in the second set.
Sweet had a kill, Kubik and Schwarzenbach combined on a block and Kubik had a kill to put Huskers up 17-9. A pair of Kenzie Knuckles ace serves and another Kubik kill gave the Huskers their biggest lead at 22-10.
"In Game 2, we stressed them with our serve, turned the momentum and rolled from there," Cook said.
The Huskers never trailed in the third set, four times reeling off runs of at least three straight points. The set fittingly closed with a kill by Stivrins, who had seven kills in the set including four of the last six Husker points.
Nebraska trailed early in the fourth set before taking charge. Megan Miller served five consecutive points on a six-point Husker spree, including kills by Kubik, Stivrins and Nicklin Hames, to give NU an 8-3 lead.
Sun served six points during a seven-point NU run that included an ace and three Sweet kills.
Hames dumped the ball in for a kill to set up match point for the Huskers at 24-13, and Sun put the finishing touches on the win with her 13th kill of the night. She added a team-high 17 digs.
Stivrins finished with 17 kills in the match and hit .394, and Sweet had 14 kills on .321 hitting. Kubik added 10 for the Huskers, who hit .333 in the final set and .279 overall.
The Huskers play at No. 20 Purdue at 7 p.m. Saturday. Purdue beat Iowa 3-1 on Friday.
"It (Purdue) is going to be a great test for us," Cook said. "There will be a great crowd there, and we have to travel tonight but that's life in the Big Ten. We have to be prepared to give a great effort."