Skutt's Krause one of three future Huskers to receive Gatorade player of the year honors

Omaha Skutt junior and Nebraska volleyball recruit Lindsay Krause was named the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year Monday.

The 6-foot-3 outside hitter led the SkyHawks to 34-5 record and a fifth straight Class B state championship. Despite missing the first couple weeks of the season, Krause, a six-rotation player, still managed to record 360 kills, 152 digs and 28 blocks while hitting at a .418 clip.

Krause, in September, played for the U.S. Girls Youth National Team, which won a gold medal at the U18 World Championships.

Krause, who was named a first-team Super-Stater by the Journal Star, also was named a MaxPreps second-team All-American. She is considered one of the nation's top recruits in the 2021 class.

Recent winners of this award include Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss, Malcolm's Jaela Zimmerman and Omaha Skutt's Brooke Heyne.

Two other Nebraska recruits were named Gatorade players of the year in their respective states. Junior setter/outside hitter Kennedi Orr received the honor in Minnesota, while junior libero Lexi Rodgriguez was tabbed Illinois' recipient.

