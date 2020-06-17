You are the owner of this article.
Sister of current Nebraska volleyball player commits to Huskers
Husker volleyball camp

High school volleyball player Hayden Kubik takes part in a scrimmage at a Husker volleyball camp in 2019 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Hayden Kubik, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa, committed to play for the Nebraska volleyball team on Wednesday afternoon.

She’ll be a junior in high school, and is the younger sister of Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik.

Kubik impressed the Husker coaches when she attended a Nebraska volleyball camp last summer.

Hayden would be a freshman during Madi Kubik's senior season at Nebraska.

Check back for updates to this story.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

