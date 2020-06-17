Sister of current Nebraska volleyball player commits to Huskers

Hayden Kubik, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa, committed to play for the Nebraska volleyball team on Wednesday afternoon.
She’ll be a junior in high school, and is the younger sister of Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik.
Kubik impressed the Husker coaches when she attended a Nebraska volleyball camp last summer.
Hayden would be a freshman during Madi Kubik's senior season at Nebraska.
Check back for updates to this story.
After record-breaking prep career, Kubik set to be next impact freshman for Nebraska volleyball team
Q&A with John Cook: Why it's important to be back as a team, what happens if a player gets the virus and more
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!