Short on experience — and hitters — Florida State's 'miracle season' gears up for Nebraska

Having super seniors has been a bonus for college volleyball teams this season. Nebraska, for example, had Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun return for an additional season.

Florida State, however, doesn't have that luxury.

The three players who were eligible to return this season to Tallahassee as super seniors — two All-Americans and another all-region performer — did not, and nearly half of FSU's roster is made up of freshmen.

That didn't stop the Seminoles from reaching the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time in 13 seasons under coach Chris Poole. They extended their season Friday with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 victory against Kansas State in the opening round of the Lincoln Regional at the Devaney Sports Center.

"This has really been a miracle season for us," Poole said. "Going into the year there were more question marks than there's been in a long time.

"For us to come back and be successful this season, but also be successful in this match just says a lot about our character and the work they put in this year."