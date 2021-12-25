'She's a fierce competitor': What made Lauren Stivrins one of the all-time great Nebraska volleyball players

As Nebraska volleyball player Lauren Stivrins makes her exit from the Devaney Sports Center and the program, calling her a legend seems appropriate when you consider her five years as a starter.
Think about it. There are other college players who run the slide attack, but do they run it the way Stivrins does, with such speed, power, precision, coordination and grace?
There are other competitive players, but are they as competitive as Stivrins?
I don’t think it’s wrong to say that Lauren Stivrins playing volleyball brings joy to the world. Or, at least most of Nebraska.
The short list of her accomplishments includes being named AVCA All-American three times (first team as a sophomore and senior), winning the national championship as a redshirt freshman starter in 2017 and two NCAA runner-up finishes.
She’s just the fifth Husker at the middle blocker position to earn first-team All-American honors twice, joining Melissa Elmer, Amber Holmquist, Allison Weston and Stephanie Thater.
Stivrins owns two of the top four hitting seasons in program history – the .468 she hit as a senior (while playing with an injury) and the .421 she hit as a sophomore.
Some of her most dominating matches include 10 kills on 10 attempts as a sophomore against Northwestern, her 19 kills with a .615 hitting percentage in the 2018 national championship match against Stanford, and her 18 kills on 20 attempts against Maryland last season.
And this season there was the match on Oct. 1 when she made her return to the lineup after months of recovery following major back surgery. You expected it might take her some time to have a great match, right? Not Stivrins. She got one of the largest ovations ever for a player at Devaney, and then proceeded to put down 11 kills on 15 attempts in the match.
And Stivrins’ last act was among her best. When she returned to the court this fall she said all that was on her mind was getting Nebraska back to the NCAA Final Four level it was earlier in her career, and she delivered.
Stivrins helped No. 10 Nebraska upset No. 2 Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight and then beat No. 3 Pittsburgh in the national semifinals. And this season she added to the ways she could impact a match by becoming a great server. Nebraska finished as national runner-up after losing against Wisconsin in the title match last week.
Stivrins feels good that she could help Nebraska get back to that top national level, and set the expectations for the next era of the program.
“The last few weeks have been really exciting,” Stivrins said. “It's been a lot of fun to compete with this team. And I think that's obviously what got us here, how much we love each other and how much we love playing. It's been a joy to play with them. And I'm obviously not happy the way it ended, but I'm happy that we got to this point.”
If not for that injury Stivrins said she probably would have headed for professional volleyball after last season.
Instead, she rehabbed her injury over several months in Lincoln, and then helped Nebraska have one of its most memorable seasons ever, when the Huskers made a late-season surge that took the season from good to great.
Lauren Stivrins’ grandma was a season ticket holder. Then her granddaughter became one of the stars of the Nebraska volleyball team
Stivrins leaves with several spots in the program’s all-time history:
* Stivrins played in her 24th career NCAA Tournament match against Wisconsin. Her 24 career postseason matches are the most in Nebraska history and tied for the most in NCAA history.
* She became Nebraska's all-time leader in NCAA Tournament sets played. Stivrins played in 86 sets in her postseason career, four more than Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney (82 from 2015-18).
* Stivrins ended her career ranked fourth all-time at Nebraska in attack percentage (.378), fifth in blocks (563) and 13th all-time in kills (1,259).
* She also posted a .377 attack percentage in her NCAA Tournament career, the second-highest mark by any player in program history.
A few years ago I asked Nebraska coach John Cook what his favorite part about coaching Stivrins is. His answer surprised me.
“She hates to lose,” Cook said. “She’s a fierce competitor. It’s in her DNA. I love coaching players like that, because I hate to lose, too.”
Nebraska has other players like that, Cook said, but maybe not like Stivrins.
“Everybody will probably say they don’t like to lose, but there are some people that they really don’t like to lose,” Cook said. “That’s what I like about Lauren. Plus, she talks to me. If I talk to her, she talks to me. We can actually have a conversation about stuff.”
Stivrins redshirted during her first season at Nebraska. In her six seasons on the team, Nebraska made the Final Four four times. In her five seasons as a starter, Nebraska had a record of 131-27.
“When I first started playing volleyball never did I think it would lead me to where I am today, playing for the Huskers in my fourth Final Four,” said Stivrins in a video produced by the NCAA. “This has been an epic journey, one of which people can only dream of.”
Watch now: The highlights from a thriller in Columbus, where Wisconsin edged Nebraska for the national crown
Nebraska claims first-set victory
BOOM.— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 19, 2021
BIG RED LEADS ONE SET TO ZERO. pic.twitter.com/bFBxA5A6KV
Wisconsin's Ashburn delivers third ace
Ace No. 3️⃣ !!!@izzyashburn2 serving us all the goods this match!— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 19, 2021
WATCH LIVE || ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/DYvqIbXw1I
Hilley's save sets up Smrek's kill for UW
Making it look easy 😅— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/V8I7WhD7PN
Nebraska bench bringing the energy!
Bench mob things 🤣#NCAAVB x @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/7zvZszTRa6— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
Nebraska wins epic rally to force fifth set
An 𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙀 rally forces a fifth set to decide the National Championship! 😱😱😱— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB x @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/8skxVQzwHC
Huskers can't stop UW's fifth-set run with long rally won by Badgers
Heart. Hustle. Determination. 🤯🤯🤯— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB #SCtop10 x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/NTDzCGKsbI
UW seals win after breathtaking rally
HOW ELSE WOULD IT END?! AN ABSOLUTE BATTLE ON CHAMPIONSHIP POINT!!!#NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/5BKee1Obue— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
Nebraska fans celebrate at PBA watch party
FIRED UP BACK HOME.— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) December 19, 2021
LET'S GOOOO‼️ pic.twitter.com/gzrebtdKsR
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.