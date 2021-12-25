'She's a fierce competitor': What made Lauren Stivrins one of the all-time great Nebraska volleyball players

And this season there was the match on Oct. 1 when she made her return to the lineup after months of recovery following major back surgery. You expected it might take her some time to have a great match, right? Not Stivrins. She got one of the largest ovations ever for a player at Devaney, and then proceeded to put down 11 kills on 15 attempts in the match.

And Stivrins’ last act was among her best. When she returned to the court this fall she said all that was on her mind was getting Nebraska back to the NCAA Final Four level it was earlier in her career, and she delivered.

Stivrins helped No. 10 Nebraska upset No. 2 Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight and then beat No. 3 Pittsburgh in the national semifinals. And this season she added to the ways she could impact a match by becoming a great server. Nebraska finished as national runner-up after losing against Wisconsin in the title match last week.

Stivrins feels good that she could help Nebraska get back to that top national level, and set the expectations for the next era of the program.