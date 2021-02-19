'She’s playing better than anybody in the country': Samedy, No. 5 Minnesota hand Nebraska first loss

McGraw served runs of 5-0 and 7-0 in the first set, with two aces.

“We were in rotation one and (Jazz Sweet) was in and that was a big run there because we were bump-setting Jazz high balls on the left against Samedy is a tough matchup,” Cook said. “We weren’t ready to pass. She’s a good server, but she shouldn’t dominate us like that. So we’re going to have to not let her make so many runs.”

In the third set, Nebraska again struggled with McGraw’s serves, and the Gophers led 7-1.

Nebraska rallied and took a 24-22 lead. But the Huskers couldn’t convert their first set point, and that was bad news because McGraw was serving. The Gophers won the final four points of the set to win 26-24 and to take a 2-1 match lead.

“We missed a dig, we missed a serve. We had our chances to win that game and we didn’t finish,” Cook said.

“I called a timeout trying to slow (McGraw) down a little bit, but we should have won the game before that. We had our chances and didn’t take advantage. You can’t do that against a really good team with a great player. You got to constantly attack and pressure them so they can’t get Samedy the ball in rhythm.”