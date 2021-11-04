'She’s on a mission': Lexi Sun returns to starting lineup, helps Nebraska volleyball team sweep Illinois

Lexi Sun returned to the starting lineup for the Nebraska volleyball team for the first time in about seven weeks on Thursday.

And the senior outside hitter will probably be back in that spot on Saturday, too.

Sun and Madi Kubik had 11 kills apiece to help lead the No. 9 Huskers to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 victory against No. 25 Illinois on Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.

Nebraska is staying on the road, and will play No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska is taking on the Buckeyes (18-5, 8-5 Big Ten) for the first time this season.

Nebraska improved to 17-5 overall and 11-2 in the league.

Sun returned to the starting lineup for the first time during the Big Ten season in place of freshman Ally Batenhorst, who was hitting just .139 in Big Ten play.

Sun had one of her best matches of the season, with just one hitting error on 33 attempts for a .303 hitting percentage. Sun entered the match hitting .152 for the season.