'She’s on a mission': Lexi Sun returns to starting lineup, helps Nebraska volleyball team sweep Illinois

Lexi Sun returned to the starting lineup for the Nebraska volleyball team for the first time in about seven weeks on Thursday.
And the senior outside hitter will probably be back in that spot on Saturday, too.
Sun and Madi Kubik had 11 kills apiece to help lead the No. 9 Huskers to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 victory against No. 25 Illinois on Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska is staying on the road, and will play No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska is taking on the Buckeyes (18-5, 8-5 Big Ten) for the first time this season.
Nebraska improved to 17-5 overall and 11-2 in the league.
Sun returned to the starting lineup for the first time during the Big Ten season in place of freshman Ally Batenhorst, who was hitting just .139 in Big Ten play.
Sun had one of her best matches of the season, with just one hitting error on 33 attempts for a .303 hitting percentage. Sun entered the match hitting .152 for the season.
But Thursday, Sun did a good job of moving the ball all over the court with both powerful swings and tips. She really turned it up during the second set, when she had five kills on 10 attempts without an error, helping the Huskers rally from a deficit to win the set and take a 2-0 match lead.
Sun’s play in practice recently earned her another chance to start, coach John Cook said.
“She’s finally been turning it up in practice,” said Cook on the Big Ten Network. “We got her some time last match, and I just like her demeanor right now. She’s on a mission. I was really expecting her to play well.”
Sun said she’s been trying to play with more grit.
“I think that’s what I’ve been focusing on the last few weeks, and that’s what our team has been focusing on, and I think that really showed tonight,” said Sun to BTN.
Sun was glad she could play well and help Nebraska win.
“I think obviously this is really talented team, and I think anyone can step up on any night,” Sun said.
Kayla Caffey added eight kills, and Lauren Stivrins had seven kills. Stivrins also had a rare appearance in the serving rotation, and served two aces over 14 attempts while making just one error.
After trailing 16-12 in the third set, Nebraska took the lead when Stivrins served an ace for a 21-20 lead. Stivrins served a 6-0 run in the third set. Nebraska finished the match on a 10-2 run.
“Lauren blew that third game open,” Cook said.
Nebraska’s serving was strong all match, with six aces and just three errors.
“I felt like every time we needed to get a run, somebody went back there and got us three or four points,” Cook said. “We were down in the last two sets, and that got us back in it with those runs.”
Keonilei Akana led the Huskers with 15 digs, and Lexi Rodriguez had 14.
The Huskers have won six straight in the series with Illinois dating to 2018. Outside hitter Raina Terry led Illinois with 12 kills.
Briefly
Nicklin Hames, a four-year starter from Maryville, Tennessee, had 35 assists in the match to became Nebraska’s career leader with 4,160.
— Brent C. Wagner