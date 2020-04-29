Several Hawaiian connections helped Nebraska volleyball team get recruit who may play key role this season

“I know Jaylen is from here, so he knows what it’s like in Hawaii,” Akana said. “He was just saying that the community in Nebraska is just like home, which is something I’m looking forward to when I get there.”

Akana was an outside hitter in high school for Kamehameha Schools, but will play defensive specialist at Nebraska. She was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser player of the year.

Nebraska had been looking to add a defensive specialist to the roster since January when Megan Miller made plans to transfer. Miller has since signed with Northwestern.

So Akana will have a good chance to play right away for the Huskers. Last fall Akana had signed to play at Southern California, but she got her scholarship release after USC head coach Brent Crouch left for Auburn in January.

Reyes found out that Akana was looking for a new school, and all of the Nebraska coaches went to watch her play at a club tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, in one of the few weeks of recruiting this winter before the recruiting shutdown due to the worldwide health crisis.

And Cook liked what he saw.