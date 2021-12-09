Serving runs lift Huskers to sweep of Illinois; up next is No. 2 Texas

Madi Kubik and Kayla Caffey led the Husker with 11 kills apiece.

Nebraska freshman right-side hitter Lindsay Krause had a great start to the match and finished with eight kills on .429 hitting.

Nebraska has won seven straight matches against Illinois over four seasons, including two played in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois did have to play without first-team All-Big Ten hitter Megan Cooney, its second-leading player in kills, due to illness.

In the first set, Nebraska took leads of 5-1 and 11-6. Then Nebraska blew the set open in a somewhat unconventional way — a 7-0 serving run by its 6-foot-4 serving, digging, back-row hitting middle blocker (Lauren Stivrins). She served two aces in that run, and the fun only ended when Stivrins served just long, ending the run at 7-0 and an 18-9 lead.

Kenzie Knuckles served a 5-0 run for a 25-12 finish to the set.

Illinois became the latest team to have a minus hitting percentage in a set against Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois had 10 hitting errors in the set and hit minus .057. Krause led the Huskers with four kills on just five attempts in the set.