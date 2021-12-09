Serving runs lift Huskers to sweep of Illinois; up next is No. 2 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — For the second time in nine months, all that stands in the way of the Nebraska volleyball team and another trip to the NCAA Final Four are the Texas Longhorns.
Nebraska earned the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament regional final with an impressive 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 win against unranked Illinois in the Sweet 16 late Thursday at Gregory Gymnasium.
Texas, which ended Nebraska’s season in the Elite Eight last spring in a four-set win in Omaha, survived an upset bid by 15th-seeded Washington. It looked like Texas was headed for another surprise loss in the NCAA Tournament, only for the Longhorns to roar back over the final 2½ sets.
Nebraska won its match by stringing together several serving runs and defense.
Illinois’ .088 hitting percentage was its second-lowest of the season.
Nebraska’s defense can feel suffocating, and that’s how it must have felt for Raina Terry. She had 27 kills when Illinois upset Kentucky in the second round. Against Nebraska, Terry had just five kills over 36 attempts with a minus-.111 hitting percentage.
Illinois ranks in the top 10 in the nation in serving but wasn’t able to make that a deciding factor against Nebraska, which led in ace serves 8-4.
Madi Kubik and Kayla Caffey led the Husker with 11 kills apiece.
Nebraska freshman right-side hitter Lindsay Krause had a great start to the match and finished with eight kills on .429 hitting.
Nebraska has won seven straight matches against Illinois over four seasons, including two played in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois did have to play without first-team All-Big Ten hitter Megan Cooney, its second-leading player in kills, due to illness.
In the first set, Nebraska took leads of 5-1 and 11-6. Then Nebraska blew the set open in a somewhat unconventional way — a 7-0 serving run by its 6-foot-4 serving, digging, back-row hitting middle blocker (Lauren Stivrins). She served two aces in that run, and the fun only ended when Stivrins served just long, ending the run at 7-0 and an 18-9 lead.
Kenzie Knuckles served a 5-0 run for a 25-12 finish to the set.
Illinois became the latest team to have a minus hitting percentage in a set against Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois had 10 hitting errors in the set and hit minus .057. Krause led the Huskers with four kills on just five attempts in the set.
Illinois led in the second set 12-6 before Nebraska roared back with another serving run, this one served by Nicklin Hames (6-0 run with an ace). Caffey was great in the set, too, and had another one of her oh-my kills that she’s known for. It came on a point when Illinois tried to score on a setter tip. But Keonilei Akana was all over that and dug the shot to Hames, who got a quick set to Caffey that she blasted back. NU led 22-17 after that.
Caffey had seven kills on her first 12 attempts of the match.
In the third set, Nebraska trailed 13-12, but the Huskers had one more serving run in them. Knuckles served a 5-0 run for a 15-13 lead and the Huskers finished off the 3-0 win.
Check back later for photos and updates to this story.