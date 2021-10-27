Serve-receive struggles allow Wisconsin to 'tee off' as Badgers drop Huskers in top-10 showdown

“We only got aced once, but if you look at the number of passes that (setter Nicklin Hames) couldn’t do anything (with), she had to bump set, she was just trying to get it up there,” Cook said. “We had some bad misses tonight where we were giving them free balls, and then they just tee off. Wisconsin out-passed us.”

Wisconsin had the better start to the match, getting out to leads of 7-2 and 12-6 in the first set.

Behind serving runs from Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana, Nebraska got back into the set, setting up a great finish, with several long rallies won by both teams.

The set was tied again at 24 after Rettke served out. But the Badgers closed out the set with a kill by Loberg and a free point when Nebraska had a ball-handling error on set point.

After trailing 2-0 in the match, Nebraska led 11-7 in the third set. But the Badgers tied the match and then took the lead for good with a 4-0 run late in the set for a 21-18 lead.

“I think we just took our foot off the gas pedal,” Hames said. “With a team like Wisconsin, you can’t give them any easy points. We didn’t convert on a couple of free balls, and that cost us. They put on a lot of pressure, and we weren’t putting a lot of pressure on them toward the end of the third set.”