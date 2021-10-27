Serve-receive struggles allow Wisconsin to 'tee off' as Badgers drop Huskers in top-10 showdown

Wisconsin pulled even with Nebraska for first place in the Big Ten volleyball standings with a three-set win against the Huskers on Wednesday.
The Badgers also showed Nebraska how much they’ll need to improve to close the gap against the Badgers and the other top-five teams in the country over the final two months of the season.
The third-ranked Badgers swept No. 6 Nebraska 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Badgers made Nebraska pay for not being aggressive enough with its serving and hitting, and matched Nebraska’s strong defense.
The Badgers were good at the end of every set to sweep the Huskers. Wisconsin had a .229 hitting percentage, and held Nebraska to .148 hitting.
Wisconsin ended Nebraska’s 10-match winning streak to open the Big Ten season. So now the Badgers are tied with Nebraska for the Big Ten lead at 10-1. The teams will play again during the last week of the regular season.
Nebraska was swept for just the second time this season, the other being Louisville on Sept. 18.
Wisconsin has won six straight in the series, dating back to Nebraska’s 2017 national championship season. The Badgers’ 2017 recruiting class has been successful against the Huskers, and many other teams. Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Grace Loberg — each top-20 national recruits — have a 6-1 record against Nebraska. The super seniors returned this fall determined to win the program’s first national championship in the sport.
Nebraska lost two close sets, in the first and third.
“There was the difference tonight, and Wisconsin played better than we did,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “It was disappointing because we’ve been playing really well.”
Rettke is in her final season, but now the Badgers have another difference maker in 6-foot-9 Canadian freshman Anna Smrek. She had the best match of her season. She had 12 kills on 17 attempts — getting blocked just once — to finish with a .647 hitting percentage. She also had four blocks.
Smrek hit from both the right side and middle of the court.
“I think their whole plan was to match her up on (Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey), and that’s a tough matchup for Kayla,” Cook said. “That’s a tough matchup for anybody. She made us pay. But if you serve (tough), they can’t set her. But we didn’t pressure them with our serve.”
Rettke had a slow start, with just one kill on eight attempts in the first set, including Nebraska digging her twice during one rally. But she still finished with 11 kills and hit .308.
Madi Kubik, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivirns had nine kills apiece for Nebraska.
Nebraska’s serving wasn’t the weapon it needed to be to slow down a great offense. The Huskers had no ace serves and seven errors. Nebraska also wasn’t solid enough in serve-receive, Cook said.
“We only got aced once, but if you look at the number of passes that (setter Nicklin Hames) couldn’t do anything (with), she had to bump set, she was just trying to get it up there,” Cook said. “We had some bad misses tonight where we were giving them free balls, and then they just tee off. Wisconsin out-passed us.”
Wisconsin had the better start to the match, getting out to leads of 7-2 and 12-6 in the first set.
Behind serving runs from Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana, Nebraska got back into the set, setting up a great finish, with several long rallies won by both teams.
The set was tied again at 24 after Rettke served out. But the Badgers closed out the set with a kill by Loberg and a free point when Nebraska had a ball-handling error on set point.
After trailing 2-0 in the match, Nebraska led 11-7 in the third set. But the Badgers tied the match and then took the lead for good with a 4-0 run late in the set for a 21-18 lead.
“I think we just took our foot off the gas pedal,” Hames said. “With a team like Wisconsin, you can’t give them any easy points. We didn’t convert on a couple of free balls, and that cost us. They put on a lot of pressure, and we weren’t putting a lot of pressure on them toward the end of the third set.”
Cook was frustrated with how the Huskers ended the third set.
“In (set) three we had a chance to win it, and we had five free balls we didn’t convert,” he said. “That’s five points, and we lost by two. So there you go. I know when we gave them a free ball, they made us pay. It was usually a bounce swing at the 10-foot line.”
Wisconsin libero Lauren Barnes had 24 digs.
“I thought Barnes was just fighting like crazy,” said Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield. “It wasn’t a lot of off-speed shots that she was getting up. It was bombs. … I thought she was really good tonight.”
