Serbia upsets US team in Volleyball Nations League quarterfinals

For the first time in the history of Volleyball Nations League, the United States won’t be at the top of the podium.

The top-ranked Americans lost a five-set match in the quarterfinals against No. 6 Serbia on Wednesday in Ankara, Turkey. Serbia opened with a 2-0 lead in the 29-27, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 15-13 win.

The first year of the VNL — the annual tournament for women’s national volleyball teams — was in 2018, and the U.S. had won the four-week tournament that helps prepare team’s for the major tournaments each time. The U.S. had an 11-2 record this year.

Two ex-Huskers, outside hitter Kelsey Robinson and libero Justine Wong-Orantes started for the Americans on Wednesday.

In the fifth set it looked like the U.S. might come back one more time. With Serbia leading 13-8, the U.S. scored three straight points on two Serbia hitting errors and a block from Chiaka Ogbogu. But the Americans had a hitting error on match point.

Robinson led the U.S. by scoring 21 points on 17 kills and four blocks. Outside hitter Ali Frantti, who subbed in the second set and started the final three, scored 16 points on 14 kills and two blocks.