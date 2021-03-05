Second sweep in a row improves No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team to 8-1

Stivrins had success with all of her shots — quick sets in the middle, the slide attack and tips over the block. She had five kills on her first six attempts, and 10 kills after 13 attempts. Stivrins entered the match ranked fourth nationally in hitting percentage.

Nebraska (8-1) was playing its first match in about two weeks after its series last weekend was postponed due COVID-19 issues within the Wisconsin program. Nebraska’s last match, a three-set win against No. 5 Minnesota, was its best match of the season, and the Huskers played well again on Friday for a second consecutive sweep and sixth overall.

Nebraska had a .282 hitting percentage and held Illinois to .153 hitting.

In the clinching third set, Illinois led 19-17 before Nebraska won eight of the final 11 points of the match.

“We were able to play some really good volleyball from 19 points on,” Cook said. “It was a good effort by the Huskers, and really good effort by Illinois.”

Illinois (2-7) has lost seven straight matches while playing all of the top teams in the Big Ten (Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Nebraska).