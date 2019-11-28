Second-half surge for Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik driven by confidence and array of shots

During the first 14 matches of the season Kubik had just a .177 hitting percentage, but for the 13 matches since she’s hit .246. She’s given Nebraska another strong hitting option it will need as the Huskers work to make a fifth straight NCAA Final Four.

Kubik’s improvement as a hitter can be attributed to two main reasons: confidence, and adding more shots to her repertoire.

“I think confidence is a big thing,” Kubik said. “And I think really working on having a large amount of shots and being able to hit balls around the whole floor, and not just having one shot, so it’s harder for a team to scout.”

Kubik has gotten help from the team’s sport psychologist, Brett Haskell, on confidence and being able to stay composed during the chaos that comes with playing in long rallies during matches, and in loud arenas.

“It’s just being able to play in a way that I’m not worried about all of the outside stuff, and I can focus on point-by-point,” Kubik said.

When you have confidence it can make a huge difference, she added.

“I would just say wanting the ball and expecting to be set and knowing that I have the capabilities to get a kill, and bring energy to the team by doing that,” Kubik said.