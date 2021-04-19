Sea or Red or sea of gray, diehard fans finally get chance to watch their beloved Huskers up close

OMAHA — Over the years, the Nebraska volleyball team has grown accustomed to playing in front of packed crowds at the Devaney Sports Center and, of course, the Sea of Red.
For the first time all season, Nebraska got to play a match in front of fans on Monday. However, the roughly 12,000 empty seats at CHI Health Center Omaha provided a different backdrop instead.
Call it the "Sea of Gray."
Still, apart from a smattering of Texas fans directly behind the Longhorns’ bench, the overwhelming majority of spectators in the arena were clad in red. That included Rich and Donna Hill, season-ticket holders since the 1980s who would hardly ever miss a match in normal seasons but had to watch all the matches on television this year.
“It hasn’t been the same, and I don’t think today will be the same, either, since it won’t be full,” Rich Hill said before the match.
To get their Husker volleyball fix, the Hills snapped up postseason tickets as quickly as they could. So did Michelle Kreifels and her daughter Karly, who typically attend four or five matches per season. This year, the Huskers’ regional final match was all the Kreifels could attend, so they jumped at the chance to give Karly her first glimpse of postseason volleyball.
“We were just talking about it while driving up here that we’re so excited to finally be able to go,” Michelle Kreifels said. “It’s a good environment, that’s for sure, and especially when it’s in Omaha, that makes it even better.”
An unorthodox spring season and the inability to attend matches all season only served to increase the excitement for Nancy Harlow, who made the two-hour trip east from Central City to watch the Huskers. Harlow followed along with the team by watching highlights on the internet all season long but said nothing compares to finally seeing them play in person.
Both teams took notice of the potential impact the crowd could have, so Texas prepared to deal with the noise while Nebraska basked in it. Leading up to the match, junior Nicklin Hames said the Huskers watched the red slowly trickle into the arena during the Washington-Pittsburgh game.
That made it even more disappointing that their time in Omaha ended before reaching the Final Four. More than 4,100 fans were in attendance for Nebraska-Texas.
“We’re upset,” Hames said. “It’s Omaha, which is kind of a bummer because it would have been so much fun to play in front of the fans for a national championship.”
Nebraska coach John Cook also noticed the impact that playing in front of fans had on his team. Cook said it felt like "a real volleyball match," and that the crowd willed the Huskers on at times. Still, only having one match in front of an actual crowd served as a reminder of what could have been this year, and perhaps what awaits next season.
“I never thought how much we would miss having full arenas and big crowds, whether you’re on the home or the road," Cook said. "… I appreciate the fans that came out today and cheered us, they were awesome as always, but, man, do we miss it and hope we can get back to normal."
