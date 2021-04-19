Sea of Red or sea of gray, diehard fans finally get chance to watch their beloved Huskers up close

An unorthodox spring season and the inability to attend matches all season only served to increase the excitement for Nancy Harlow, who made the two-hour trip east from Central City to watch the Huskers. Harlow followed along with the team by watching highlights on the internet all season long but said nothing compares to finally seeing them play in person.

Both teams took notice of the potential impact the crowd could have, so Texas prepared to deal with the noise while Nebraska basked in it. Leading up to the match, junior Nicklin Hames said the Huskers watched the red slowly trickle into the arena during the Washington-Pittsburgh game.

That made it even more disappointing that their time in Omaha ended before reaching the Final Four. More than 4,100 fans were in attendance for Nebraska-Texas.

“We’re upset,” Hames said. “It’s Omaha, which is kind of a bummer because it would have been so much fun to play in front of the fans for a national championship.”

Nebraska coach John Cook also noticed the impact that playing in front of fans had on his team. Cook said it felt like "a real volleyball match," and that the crowd willed the Huskers on at times. Still, only having one match in front of an actual crowd served as a reminder of what could have been this year, and perhaps what awaits next season.