Scrimmage shows Nebraska volleyball team has significantly improved depth, or new starter options

The team will take some time off now to focus on the end of the semester. They’ll report back to Lincoln after Thanksgiving, quarantine for a few days, and then resume practices on Dec. 1.

Nebraska coach John Cook said the team has had to cancel workouts a few times due to positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing.

And All-American outside hitter Lexi Sun missed the scrimmage. She was in contact tracing, and because the season hasn’t started they don’t have access to rapid testing so she couldn’t get her result before the scrimmage. Cook said Sun feels fine.

“She’s been training great, and I’m sure she’s crushed not being able to play tonight because she had to sit at home for the last two days,” Cook said.

The Red Team, which had most of last year’s starters, won the scrimmage 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.

Kubik had a match-high 13 kills for the winning team. Freshman middle blocker Kalynn Meyer also got to play on the Red side and had six kills with a .600 hitting percentage. Riley Zuhn had seven kills, and Lauren Stivrins six.

For the White team, Kayla Caffey, a middle blocker who transferred from Missouri, had eight kills. She showed her athleticism by being able to hang up in the air and pound down some kills.