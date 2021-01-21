Scouting reports but no recruiting trips, six-time state champion Gwen Egbert digs into new job as volunteer coach for Indiana

One of the biggest names around the Nebraska volleyball scene popped back up in the sport a few months after she retired after leading Doane for seven seasons.

And while Gwen Egbert is no longer coaching in the state she did for more than 35 years, she won’t be completely out of sight of volleyball fans in the Nebraska. Egbert’s next act is as a volunteer assistant coach in the Big Ten Conference with Indiana, the team that Nebraska will begin the season against this weekend with two matches in Bloomington, Indiana.

So Egbert’s first match on an NCAA Division I bench in more than three decades will come against her alma mater. Egbert played for the Huskers in 1981 and ’82.

She’s better known for having been the head coach for a couple of the state’s best high school programs at Papillion-La Vista and then Papillion-La Vista South. Egbert won 680 matches and six Class A state titles — three at each school.

As a high school and club coach, she coached players who became some of the Huskers’ best players, including Jordan Larson, Allison Weston, Kelly Hunter, Kadie Rolfzen and Amber Rolfzen.

Egbert retired as Doane coach after the 2019 season. But she didn’t plan to sit out long. She'd always wanted to be a volunteer coach for a Division I program.