Schedule for spring NCAA volleyball tournament gets final approval

The plan for the NCAA Tournament for college women’s volleyball moving to the spring for this season got final approval from the NCAA Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The board approved the plans that were recommend by the NCAA Division I Council last week.

The volleyball regular season will begin Jan. 22, with the NCAA Tournament selection show on April 4.

The NCAA Final Four will take place on April 23-25. The Final Four was scheduled to be in Omaha in December, and the city may still be the host in the spring.

The tournament field would be reduced from 64 teams to 48, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large selections.

Last month the Big Ten Conference postponed the volleyball season due to COVID-19 in a move that many league volleyball coaches support, including Nebraska’s John Cook.

While some conferences — including the Big 12 and SEC — will play a split season with matches in both the fall and spring in order to be able to play in the rescheduled NCAA Tournament, the Big Ten schools will only play matches during the spring semester.