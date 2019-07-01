Former Husker volleyball players Kadie Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantes have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the upcoming Pan American Cup in Peru.
Rolfzen and Wong-Orantes were two of 11 players named to the team, which will begin play Saturday against Colombia. Team USA will play Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, Mexico on July 8 and Puerto Rico on July 10.
Quarterfinals, semifinals and the July 14 medal round will follow.
The Americans have won the Pan American Cup the past two years. Rolfzen and Wong-Orantes were on the 2018 team.
Three other ex-Huskers — Jordan Larson, Mikaela Foecke and Kelsey Robinson — are getting ready to play for the top unit in the U.S. national program in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League finals, which begin Wednesday.