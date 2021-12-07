Rodriguez gets another major award; four Nebraska volleyball players contenders for All-American honors

The Nebraska volleyball team has four contenders to be All-Americans this season.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association's all-region teams were announced on Tuesday morning, and Nebraska’s Madi Kubik, Nicklin Hames, Kayla Caffey and Lexi Rodriguez were each selected for the North region team.

The first step for being chosen as an All-American is making one of the all-region teams. Now those players will be considered by a committee for the All-American teams, which will be announced next week.

Rodriguez is the region’s freshman of the year.

Nebraska three-time All-American Lauren Stivrins was not eligible for this award because there is a requirement that athletes have played in 66.6% of the total sets by the team. Stivrins had played in 61% of sets after missing the start of the season following offseason back surgery.

Other notes from the 10 regions:

* Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman (Malcolm), Norah Sis (Papillion-La Vista) and Kendra Wait each made the East team. Sis is the region’s freshman of the year.

* Omaha senior right-side hitter Sadie Limback made the North team.