Rodriguez gets another major award; four Nebraska volleyball players contenders for All-America honors

The Nebraska volleyball team has four contenders to be All-Americans this season.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association's all-region teams were announced Tuesday morning, and Nebraska’s Madi Kubik, Nicklin Hames, Kayla Caffey and Lexi Rodriguez were each selected for the North Region team.
The first step for being chosen as an All-American is making one of the all-region teams. Now those players will be considered by a committee for the All-America teams, which will be announced next week.
Rodriguez is the region’s freshman of the year. During seven matches this season, she had at least 20 digs.
Rodriguez is the seventh player in program history to earn regional freshman of the year honors, joining Kubik (2019), Kadie Rolfzen (2013), Hannah Werth (2009), Jordan Larson (2005), Sarah Pavan (2004) and Greichaly Cepero (1999).
Nebraska three-time All-American Lauren Stivrins was not eligible for this award because there is a requirement that athletes play in 66.6% of the total sets by the team. Stivrins had played in 61% of sets after missing the start of the season following offseason back surgery.
Other notes from the 10 regions:
* Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman (Malcolm), Norah Sis (Papillion-La Vista) and Kendra Wait each made the East team. Sis is the region’s freshman of the year.
* Omaha senior right-side hitter Sadie Limback made the North team.
* Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly is the coach of the year in the East region after leading the Cardinals to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
* Minnesota right-side hitter Stephanie Samedy is the player of the year in the region that included Nebraska.
* Minnesota and Nebraska each had four players chosen for the 14-player North region team.
* Texas had nearly its entire starting lineup chosen for the Southwest Region team: outside hitters Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields; right-side hitter Molly Phillips; middle blockers Brionne Butler and Asjia O’Neal; and setter Jhenna Gabriel.
* In the Northeast Region, 13 of the 14 players are from Big Ten programs Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Penn State and Ohio State. The only exception is Bowling Green State junior right-side hitter Petra Indrova.
