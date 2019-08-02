Former Nebraska volleyball player Kelsey Robinson and Team USA opened the FIVB Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bossier City, Louisiana, with a strong performance Friday against Kazakhstan.
Team USA swept the match 25-16, 25-10, 25-10.
Robinson led the way with 13 points on 11-of-16 attacking in Team USA's Pool C opening qualifying match. She also had two blocks.
Jordan Larson, another former Husker, did not play.
Team USA and Robinson continue Saturday against Bulgaria at 5 p.m.