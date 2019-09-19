Outside hitter Kelsey Robinson scored 15 points in sparking the United States women’s national volleyball team to dominating 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 victory against Brazil on Thursday to conclude the first phase of the FIVB World Cup in Hamamatsu, Japan.
Team USA, ranked third in the world, improved to 5-0 and is in second place in the 12-team round-robin World Cup. Brazil, ranked fourth in the world, falls to 3-2 overall.
Robinson, who played at Nebraska for one season in 2013, collected 14 kills on 31 swings and one block for her team-leading 15 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Ex-Husker Jordan Larson handled 37 of the team’s 54 receptions with an impressive 62 positive reception percentage. She added six digs.
Brazil had beaten Team USA earlier this summer during a match played in Lincoln, but later the Americans beat Brazil twice in the same tournament.