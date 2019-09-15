Opposite hitter Karsta Lowe scored 18 points off the bench to spark the U.S. women’s national volleyball team to a 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 victory over reigning world champions Serbia on the second day of the FIVB World Cup on Sunday in Hamamatsu, Japan.
Team USA improves to 2-0 in the 12-team round robin World Cup. The Americans play Argentina on Monday before their first off day of the tournament that has 11 matches in 16 days.
Outside hitter Kelsey Robinson had 13 kills on 21 swings, one block and one ace serve for 15 points. Outside hitter Jordan Larson contributed 11 kills on 25 swings and an ace for 12 points.
The American net defense provided a dominating 15-5 block advantage.