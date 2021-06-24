Robinson helps lift Team USA into Volleyball Nations League championship match

Former Husker Kelsey Robinson had seven kills, including five in the opening set, to help lead the United States to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 win against Turkey in the Volleyball Nations League semifinals on Thursday in Rimini, Italy.

Two other ex-Huskers saw time on the court. Jordan Larson had two points, and Justine Wong-Orantes, who had 14 digs, was the Americans' starting libero.

The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world, will look to continue their 2019 title defense against Brazil in Friday's final. Brazil defeated Japan in four sets in the other semifinal.

Team USA scored the final eight points of the first set and never looked back. The Americans took advantage of 24 Turkey errors.

