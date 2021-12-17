Revisiting early-season grumbles about the Huskers and John Cook, who has his team back in the national title match

People questioned Cook’s decision to play freshman Ally Batenhorst at outside hitter over returning All-American Lexi Sun, although Sun had a couple of chances to take the job and wasn’t successful.

What’s the picture now three months after that photo was taken? Late Thursday night — actually Friday morning here — Cook walked off the court and pumped his fist at some of the thousands of Nebraska fans who came here.

Cook has Nebraska back in the national championship match for the seventh time. The No. 10 Huskers play No. 4 Wisconsin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.

In Cook’s 22 seasons as Nebraska coach, the Huskers have played in the national championship match in 32% of the seasons. Remarkable. The Hall of Famer has won four national titles.

After those early losses, Cook and the rest of the staff kept training, kept working with the freshmen class to learn how they’d need to get kills in college, kept being patient and waiting for the culture and tradition of the program to pull through.