Renewed focus has Mizzou back in NCAA second round; Tigers get another shot at Huskers

Missouri's volleyball team was concocting such a dominating second-set run, similar to many seen at the Devaney Sports Center over the years, that even the PA announcer had an out-of-habit moment.

"Point, Nebrask ... Missouri!"

The crowd chuckled. The PA announcer chuckled. The Tigers kept dominating.

Behind a near-flawless effort (only six errors), Mizzou (22-7) rolled to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 win against Northern Iowa (24-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Tigers advance to the Lincoln Regional for the second straight season. NU swept last year's second-round meeting.

Now Mizzou looks to reverse its 2018 finish.

"Last year I think we had a little bit of jitters and stuff, not expecting such a big crowd," junior outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh said. "But I think this year we're mentally prepared for it, so we can dive into the game and focus on zero-zero."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Said senior Riley Sents, "I think one big thing is just that we’ve been here before and that will help. Getting to have that experience last year I think will help us."