Renewed focus gives Mizzou another shot at Huskers in second round

Missouri's volleyball team was concocting such a dominating second-set run, similar to many seen at the Devaney Sports Center over the years, that even the PA announcer had an out-of-habit moment.
"Point, Nebrask ... Missouri!"
The crowd chuckled. The PA announcer chuckled. The Tigers kept dominating.
Behind a near-flawless effort (only six errors), Mizzou (22-7) rolled to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 win against Northern Iowa (24-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. The Tigers advance to the Lincoln Regional for the second straight season. NU swept last year's second-round meeting.
Now Mizzou looks to reverse its 2018 finish.
"Last year I think we had a little bit of jitters and stuff, not expecting such a big crowd," junior outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh said. "But I think this year we're mentally prepared for it, so we can dive into the game and focus on zero-zero."
You have free articles remaining.
Said senior Riley Sents, "I think one big thing is just that we’ve been here before and that will help. Getting to have that experience last year I think will help us."
The Tigers had no problem getting back to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for a sixth straight season. They hit .333 in the first set and .556 with no errors in the second against the Panthers.
Tyanna Omazic (10 kills), Member-Meneh (nine kills) and Kylie Deberg (nine kills) provided the firepower. The Tigers had seven aces and sided out 80% of the match.
First-year head coach Joshua Taylor credited the Tigers' mental focus. He said the Tigers turned a corner mentally in the regular-season finale against LSU -- a Missouri sweep.
Missouri's focus will be put to the test at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"I think the biggest thing is going to be coming in prepared on our side of the net and playing Tiger volleyball regardless of what's going on on the other side of the net," Taylor said. "(Nebraska is) obviously a great volleyball team, this atmosphere is hard to play in, however, if we maintain our focus, then typically what comes hand in hand for us is our confidence is high."
The Huskers will see three all-SEC performers in Member-Meneh, Deberg and setter Andrea Fuentes. Deberg is having an All-America-type season. The 6-foot-4 senior outside is first in the SEC in kills per set (4.75).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.