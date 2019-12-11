Regionals will show if parity has really improved in college volleyball

Last weekend, unseeded Utah beat two of the Final Four teams from last season: Illinois in the first round, and BYU in the second.

“Some of these teams now are kind of emerging out of the shadows a little bit,” said Nebraska coach John Cook.

Still, just three of the top 16 seeds failed to advance: Pittsburgh (No. 6), BYU (14) and Western Kentucky (15). Nine of the Sweet 16 teams are repeats from last year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska (27-4) avoided the major upset this season, but did lose against No. 20 Purdue on the road.

This weekend’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matches are another test to see how much parity there really is. It’s one thing to pull off an upset in the regular season, but it’s another to be good enough to win four consecutive matches in the NCAA Tournament to reach the Final Four.

It would be progress for a new team just to crash the Elite Eight. That would include Baylor, which has never made it to the Elite Eight. Baylor plays Purdue in the Sweet 16.

Then it would really be something if a new team — or even a team that hasn’t recently been there — made the Final Four.