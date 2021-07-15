 Skip to main content
Recruiting tip from former Husker leads to latest commit for Nebraska volleyball program
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10

Andi Jackson serves during a Dream Team camp for Nebraska volleyball last weekend. A few days later she committed to the Huskers.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

A recruiting tip from one of the Nebraska volleyball program’s all-time great players means that Andi Jackson will also be a Husker one day.

Jackson, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Brighton, Colorado, committed to the Huskers on Wednesday and went public with her news one day later.

Jackson plays club volleyball at the Diff Volleyball club where former Husker Christina (Houghtelling) Hudson is the director of coaching. The Cambridge native was the national player of the year in 2005 while playing for the Huskers.

After working with Jackson, Hudson fired off a message to her coach at Nebraska, John Cook.

“We did a lesson one day and she texted Coach Cook and let him know who I was and (she said) I needed to be a Husker,” Jackson said.

Jackson is the second player who is part of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class (high school juniors). Both Jackson and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, setter Bergan Reilly announced their commitments on Thursday.

Jackson attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp last weekend when she got to be coached by Nebraska’s three coaches for two days and play with several other players who have Nebraska’s offers.

“I was just so honored and humbled to be invited,” Jackson said.

Jackson wasn’t one of the highly ranked recruits at the camp but stood out with her speed while blocking and hitting.

“After the Dream Team camp I just knew Nebraska is where I belong,” Jackson said. “I’m definitely a small-town person, and Lincoln was my speed. I loved the culture of the program, and it was just what I wanted.”

Jackson was also considering Baylor and USC.

Cook offered Jackson a scholarship before he had even seen her play in person.

“(Cook) had only seen my highlight film, but they had so much confidence in me, which made me feel so wanted,” Jackson said. “It’s a feeling you can’t even describe when a huge program wants you.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

