Quick start to fifth set helps Huskers fend off upset-minded Omaha

Madi Kubik had 16 kills and Lindsay Krause had 12 kills and 10 blocks to lead the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team to a five-set win against Omaha on Friday, helping the Huskers avoid an early-season upset.

Omaha twice led in sets, 1-0 and 2-1. But Nebraska rallied to win 16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Omaha forced Nebraska to go to its bench to win the match, bringing in both Lexi Sun and Kayla Caffey after they didn’t start the match. Nebraska wanted to play a lot of people during a tough tournament where the Huskers play three matches in two days.

After trailing in sets 2-1, Nebraska had to win the fourth set to extend the match. The set was close until Nebraska went on a 6-0 run for a 17-9 lead. Kenzie Knuckles served, with Keonilei Akana as the setter for that run. Nebraska won the set 25-13 to tie the match 2-2.

Nebraska got the start it needed in the quick fifth set, taking control with a 3-0 run for a 5-2 lead. Kubik had back-to-back kills, and Krause a block in that stretch.

Outside hitter Rachel Fairbanks led UNO (1-2) with 16 kills.

Omaha had the better start to the match, blocking the Huskers a few times and serving tough while getting out to an 8-2 lead in the first set.