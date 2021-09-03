Quick start to fifth set helps Huskers fend off upset-minded Omaha

Madi Kubik had 16 kills and Lindsay Krause had 12 kills and 10 blocks to lead the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team to a five-set win against Omaha on Friday, helping the Huskers avoid an early-season upset.
Omaha twice led in sets, 1-0 and 2-1. But Nebraska rallied to win 16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Omaha forced Nebraska to go to its bench to win the match, bringing in both Lexi Sun and Kayla Caffey after they didn’t start the match. Nebraska wanted to play a lot of people during a tough tournament where the Huskers play three matches in two days.
After trailing in sets 2-1, Nebraska had to win the fourth set to extend the match. The set was close until Nebraska went on a 6-0 run for a 17-9 lead. Kenzie Knuckles served, with Keonilei Akana as the setter for that run. Nebraska won the set 25-13 to tie the match 2-2.
Nebraska got the start it needed in the quick fifth set, taking control with a 3-0 run for a 5-2 lead. Kubik had back-to-back kills, and Krause a block in that stretch.
Outside hitter Rachel Fairbanks led UNO (1-2) with 16 kills.
Omaha had the better start to the match, blocking the Huskers a few times and serving tough while getting out to an 8-2 lead in the first set.
And it didn’t get much better for the Huskers. It was all pretty rough for Nebraska, especially passing and serving (four errors). Nebraska had just a .069 hitting percentage in the set.
Omaha didn't tak a set from the Huskers when they last played in 2017.
In the second set Omaha just kept going, getting out to leads of 3-0 and 6-5. Then Nebraska made its move behind the play of Sun, who hadn’t started the match but came in for Ally Batenhorst.
Kubik had seven kills in the second set as Nebraska won 25-15 to tie the match 1-1.
Nebraska will play a second match on Friday, against Georgia at 6 p.m. The match will be televised by BTN.
On Friday morning Georgia (3-1) beat Arizona State in five sets, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-7. Amber Stivrins, a Georgia outside hitter and the younger sister of Lauren Stivrins, had 15 kills and an ace serve on match point.
