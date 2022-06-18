Q&A with Jordan Larson: The swing of emotions on gold-medal day at the Olympics, Title IX and more

Last August, Jordan Larson crushed a kill to the center of the court, and when the ball hit the floor, she achieved a lifelong dream.

At that moment, she instantly dropped to her knees and began sobbing. Larson and the United States won gold at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, becoming the first American team to win Olympic gold in women's volleyball.

But that moment actually wasn’t the first time Larson cried that day. That came earlier in the day, showing how emotional the journey to that moment had been.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but I was so emotional the day of the gold-medal match,” Larson told the Journal Star this week. “On the drop of a hat, I was crying. Like crying silently. Like, ‘Oh, my, gosh here we are with this opportunity to walk away with something special.’

“And we’re driving into the gold-medal match and I’m looking across at my best friend and my teammate, Foluke (Akinradewo), and I just lose it. Just can’t keep it together. And she looks over at me and she says, ‘What are you doing? We are about to play the biggest match of our life. What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. This could be my last time playing with you.’ In my mind, I’m like this could be my last time in the USA jersey, and all of the things … I’m not a super-emotional person. I think it was a culmination of things. When I look back it’s crazy.”

Nearly one year later, it's still remarkable to think that the captain of the first-ever U.S. gold medal team is Jordan Larson from Hooper, the former Husker who hundreds of people in the state have a story about, many going back to when she was in middle school.

And this week young volleyball players in the state got to attend a Jordan Larson volleyball camp, seeing up close the player they watched on TV last summer. In Lincoln, 240 youths attended one of the three sessions of the Larson camp. When one girl arrived she quickly asked her mom where Larson was.

Larson was very involved at the camp, moving from group to group coaching and giving out high-fives. To start one camp they went right into a serve-receive drill, with the three-time Olympian telling the players how important that skill has been to her success.

While Larson’s national team career likely ended at the Olympics, the 35-year-old still played professional volleyball this year in China and Italy. This fall she’ll be a volunteer assistant coach for the Texas volleyball team, where her husband, David Hunt, is the associate head coach. She’s enjoying a 30-minute commute to campus in Austin, after years of a commute that could last two hours to the USA gym while living in the Los Angeles area.

Larson hasn’t decided if she’ll play professionally again but plans to be with Texas through the end of the season in December.

Here is more from Larson in a Q&A on a variety of topics:

You’ve played pro volleyball in Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Kazan, Russia; Istanbul, Turkey; Shanghai, China; Monza, Italy. If you were going to move to one of those cities after you’re done coaching, where would it be?

JL: “Italy’s pretty good. I get why people want to go there. Just the way of life and how slow it is and how they do things. They really enjoy life. When they go out to dinners it feels like a family and there is a lot of community there, which was a cool experience to have. But also I think Turkey was very special as well.”

Is your career different after winning the Olympic gold medal?

JL: “I don’t think so. If anything it validates. I think at times people probably thought I was crazy, like, ‘Why is she playing so long? What is she trying to do?’ I think if anything it validates my dedication and sacrifices and time away from family and friends. But I also think that as I’ve gotten older I think you can’t get caught up in the middle because it’s a snapshot in time. I think 10 years from now they’re not going to know. Well, maybe they will because it’s the first ever. But in general, as an athlete, if you get caught up in the medal defining you, and all of these things, I think it can be a slippery slope.”

You’re part of a panel for an upcoming documentary about 50 years of Title IX and its impact on women’s athletics. When you think about Title IX, do you think about the opportunities you had — or didn’t have — or something different?

JL: “I think a lot of society right now is pushing women in sports, and I’m all for it and I think it’s great. But I also think that I have had many opportunities and wonderful opportunities — and thank goodness for Dr. Hibner (former athletic administrator at Nebraska) or the women that didn’t have those things. My experience was fantastic, and I wouldn’t change a thing. For sure there is always room for growth and room to get women in front of the TV and on television, but to say that I wasn’t grateful, or to say that life wasn’t great … it was fantastic. I had everything I could ever want. I hope that maybe the generation that didn’t have it can see all of the work that they put in.”

In what ways is the college volleyball you’re in now different from the sport you left in 2008?

JL: “I think a lot has changed. I think the athletes are fantastic. I think our (college) system, as far as the ability to get an education and be an athlete at the same time, is great. And now I think with NIL (name, image, likeness) there are just a lot of other opportunities that are available for females.”

When a player leaves a Jordan Larson volleyball camp, what do you want them to think or feel?

JL: “I hope they learn something. I hope they have fun. Volleyball is supposed to be fun, right? At my age, it turns into being more of a job at times, and I think if we remember why we do it, and what we love, I think it’s important. But I think there is also hard times along the way. I think about my career and my life, like losing my mom. Maybe from the outside looking in it looks like it’s perfect, but there is a lot of other things that are happening and no one is perfect, and you’re not meant to be, and we’re just here to have a good time.”

