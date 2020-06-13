Q&A with John Cook: Why it's important to be back as a team, what happens if a player gets the virus and more

The Nebraska volleyball team is officially back in an unofficial way.
The players were able to return to campus last week to train as a group, ending a 12-week layoff from team workouts due to the global health crisis. For now the players can participate in voluntary strength and conditioning workouts with the team’s strength coach, Brian Kmitta. The coaches aren’t able to work with the players, and may not be able to until August.
All 16 players have arrived in Lincoln, including the five new players: graduate transfer Kayla Caffey and freshmen Keonilei Akana, Kalynn Meyer, Anni Evans and Abby Johnson. Nebraska returns each of its starters from last season when it came up one win short of reaching the NCAA Final Four.
Cook on the return of players to campus: “I think it’s a lot more positive than it’s been the last three months."
John Cook, who is entering his 21st season as Nebraska head coach, recently answered some questions about the program.
Question: What is the most important thing about reaching this step, when the team could come back to campus?
John Cook: I don’t care where our players have been, they’re not working out at the level they needed to work out, and like they can with Brian. The key is getting their bodies ready to have a season. That’s the key right now.
And then getting our whole team here. That’s another important thing. Some of these guys they haven’t even met yet. Keonilei didn’t make an official visit, so she didn’t get to meet any of the older players. And Kayla didn’t get to do an official visit. So they’ll all be meeting for the first time, and they got to start working on building our team for 2020.
Q: Currently when college football players are at the team facility for workouts they’re not supposed to have use of a football, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Can the volleyball players use a volleyball?
John Cook: Yeah, they have access to our gym as well. So that’s on their own, and they have access to go in there. We can touch the volleyballs, as long as they're disinfected.
Q: Have you thought about what happens if a starter, like Nicklin Hames or Lauren Stivrins, gets the virus during the season?
John Cook: Yeah. We already have plans in place, and if it happens, then they’re going to be out, and quarantined, and then they have to pass two (COVID-19) tests to get back in. It’s just going to be part of what we have to deal with, but that’s why we’re educating them on how to be safe. One thing I’m fretting about is will I have to wear a mask in coaching? That’s going to be awkward coaching with a mask on.
Q: Do you think about how you have to develop more players, knowing that you could lose a player?
John Cook: I haven’t got that far yet. But we always develop everybody. They rotate (in practice with the starters) and they’re in position to come in. That’s just part of how we train. What’s going to be really important is our older players, and our senior class, are going to have to get the younger players up to speed, because we’ve got five players that have no clue about anything and they’ve got to get them up to speed this summer.
Q: How often do you get updates from the Athletic Department leaders about what the season will be like?
John Cook: We have a call about once every two weeks. The big emphasis now is getting the athletes back, and how we’re doing that for the five teams that came back. So that’s been the big emphasis right now. Then the next step will be, "OK, what’s the season going to look like?”
