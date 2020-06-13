Q&A with John Cook: Why it's important to be back as a team, what happens if a player gets the virus and more

Q: Currently when college football players are at the team facility for workouts they’re not supposed to have use of a football, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Can the volleyball players use a volleyball?

John Cook: Yeah, they have access to our gym as well. So that’s on their own, and they have access to go in there. We can touch the volleyballs, as long as they're disinfected.

Q: Have you thought about what happens if a starter, like Nicklin Hames or Lauren Stivrins, gets the virus during the season?

John Cook: Yeah. We already have plans in place, and if it happens, then they’re going to be out, and quarantined, and then they have to pass two (COVID-19) tests to get back in. It’s just going to be part of what we have to deal with, but that’s why we’re educating them on how to be safe. One thing I’m fretting about is will I have to wear a mask in coaching? That’s going to be awkward coaching with a mask on.

Q: Do you think about how you have to develop more players, knowing that you could lose a player?